Covid: Boots plans to axe 300 head office jobs in Nottinghamshire
- Published
Boots has confirmed plans to axe 300 office jobs, adding the coronavirus pandemic has "changed consumer behaviours forever".
The company's head office, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, will lose about 10% of its workforce in the proposed restructure.
Various levels of roles are expected to be impacted.
Boots says it plans to invest in its digital business to serve customers "more efficiently".
The health and beauty retailer is one of the largest private employers in Nottinghamshire, with warehouse, manufacturing and distribution roles at its site.
The proposed job losses are subject to consultation.
Seb James, managing director of Boots UK, said: "The events of the last year have changed consumer behaviours forever and we must adapt our business to meet these new needs.
"This means investing in our digital business, serving customers more efficiently and, above all, becoming much swifter and more agile.
"I am acutely aware that this structural change will be difficult for our amazing team in Nottingham."
Daniel Adams - from the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) - said: "This is clearly devastating news for those affected and comes on the back of similar announcements over the last two years.
"We yet again urge the company to engage with Usdaw to ensure that employees' voices are heard and all avenues are explored during this difficult time."
Scott Knowles, the chief executive of East Midlands Chamber, said the move by Boots highlighted the challenge retail was facing after coronavirus "accelerated" pre-pandemic online shopping trends.
"Boots is one of the most important employers in Nottingham and the wider region, so this announcement is clearly a devastating blow for the local economy," Mr Knowles said.
"We've seen many businesses embark on restructuring exercises during the pandemic and while today's news creates short-term pain, we hope this will secure the long-term future of the business."