Covid: Nottingham hot tub birthday party group fined
- Published
Four people found "enjoying" a hot tub while celebrating a birthday have been fined for breaching coronavirus rules.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports of a party in Hucknall Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, on Saturday night.
Officers from the Bulwell team found the group "celebrating a birthday and enjoying the use of a hot tub in the back garden".
The force confirmed four people were fined £200 each under Covid laws.
The policing team added: "Although we have recently had government advice in relation to the roadmap out of the current coronavirus pandemic, all current restrictions and legislation remain in place for the short-term.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel and we need to pull together as a community, remain patient and abide by the restrictions in place."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?