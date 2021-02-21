Charge after Old Market Square axe attack in Nottingham
- Published
A man has been charged with causing GBH after someone was injured in an axe attack in a city centre.
Police were called to Nottingham's Old Market Square at around 18:15 GMT on Friday to reports a man was running around with an axe.
A man was reportedly hit in the back with the axe and received stitches in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.
Officers said a 41-year-old was facing a number of charges.
The man, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of criminal damage and violent behaviour in a police station.
He is also charged with common assault in relation to a separate matter, where he is alleged to have spat in the face of an NHS worker.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.