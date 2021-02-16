BBC News

Covid-19: Partygoers flee as police raid silent disco

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionFines of £800 can be given out to anyone who attends a party of more than 15 people

A total of £15,200 in Covid fines were handed out after police broke up a silent disco and house party.

Officers raided the disco in a "cramped flat" in Carlton Square, Carlton, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

The organiser was fined £800 after revellers fled the scene.

That evening, officers were also called to a flat in Sneinton, Nottingham, and 18 partygoers found hiding inside were each fined £800.

When officers arrived at the silent disco at about 03:40 GMT, they said about 20 people "stormed past them and made their way out".

The host was fined and a 33-year-old woman stopped in a vehicle outside was arrested and charged with failing to provide a breath sample.

Insp Chris Pearson said: "Despite the efforts of this being a 'silent' disco, officers still discovered and broke up this party."

image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said the silent disco took place in Carlton Square on Sunday morning

The party in Newark Crescent, Sneinton, was discovered at about 23:40 GMT after police were called to reports of shouting and taxis coming and going outside the property.

Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people were introduced in England a few weeks ago.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.