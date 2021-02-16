Covid-19: Partygoers flee as police raid silent disco
- Published
A total of £15,200 in Covid fines were handed out after police broke up a silent disco and house party.
Officers raided the disco in a "cramped flat" in Carlton Square, Carlton, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Sunday.
The organiser was fined £800 after revellers fled the scene.
That evening, officers were also called to a flat in Sneinton, Nottingham, and 18 partygoers found hiding inside were each fined £800.
When officers arrived at the silent disco at about 03:40 GMT, they said about 20 people "stormed past them and made their way out".
The host was fined and a 33-year-old woman stopped in a vehicle outside was arrested and charged with failing to provide a breath sample.
Insp Chris Pearson said: "Despite the efforts of this being a 'silent' disco, officers still discovered and broke up this party."
The party in Newark Crescent, Sneinton, was discovered at about 23:40 GMT after police were called to reports of shouting and taxis coming and going outside the property.
Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people were introduced in England a few weeks ago.