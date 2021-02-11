Teens sinking in freezing sand in Nottinghamshire 'could have died'
- Published
Three teenagers were rescued after sinking and becoming trapped up to their waists in freezing sand at a quarry, police have said.
The boys called 999 after getting stuck in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, at 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the boys were told to download the What3words app to help emergency services find them.
Officers and two members of the public pulled them to safety using rope.
Nottinghamshire Police said the boys had been stuck in the "discarded sand" at the quarry for about 45 minutes before they were found.
The boys - who were thought to have been on a bike ride earlier in the day - were treated at the scene, with one taken to hospital as a precaution.
PC Andy Crosby said: "The weather was terrible and we could see they were losing colour in their faces and were starting to panic.
"Every time they moved they sunk deeper."
Officers used rope from the back of their police van to haul the boys out one by one.
PC Crosby added: "I've been a police officer for the last 18 years but had never dealt with a situation like this.
"Given the weather conditions that night, all three could have died."
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also assisted at the scene.
Group manager Matt Reavill said: "While it was a happy ending and we are pleased the boys are OK, they shouldn't have been in this situation in the first place."
Mr Reavill has encouraged others to download the What3words app, a location system used to pinpoint users' exact locations.
