BBC News

Covid: Nottingham student to stand trial over '50-person party'

Published
image captionNottinghamshire Police said they were called to an address in Harlaxton Drive in September

A student is due to stand trial accused of holding a party of about 50 people in an alleged breach of Covid-19 laws.

Police said Bailey Stancer, 19, was fined £10,000 after officers were called to Harlaxton Drive, Lenton, Nottingham, on 11 September.

Mr Stancer, of the same address, denied the charge at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The University of Nottingham student is set to face a two-day trial, starting on 4 August, at the same court.

Mr Stancer was released on unconditional bail, Nottinghamshire Police added.

Overall, 15 fines for holding gatherings of more than 30 people were issued by the force between 27 March 2020 and 17 January 2021, according to latest police figures.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.