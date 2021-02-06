New Basford raid: Knifeman threatens mother and daughter
A knife-wielding man threatened a woman and her daughter during a "terrifying home invasion", police have said.
The man entered the house in Perry Road, New Basford, Nottingham, through the back door on Thursday afternoon.
He threatened both women with a large kitchen knife before ordering them to sit down and hand over their earrings and a necklace.
The offender was described as an Asian Punjabi speaker in his late 30s, Nottinghamshire Police said.
After the women were ordered to sit down, the thief stole more jewellery from a chest of drawers upstairs, before fleeing on foot, the force added.
Det Sgt Louise Bradford said the victims "were not injured but were extremely shaken up by the ordeal".
She said at the time of the invasion the offender was wearing a North Face jacket, a hat, and a black hoodie.
