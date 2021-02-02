Covid-19: Ashfield councillors fined for 'canvassing' breach
- Published
Two councillors have been fined £100 after posting what police have described as "political canvassing material" in Nottinghamshire.
Officers acted after complaints about Ashfield Independents councillors Tom Hollis and David Martin.
Police and the government have advised local political parties to stop door-to-door campaigning.
Mr Hollis said he was delivering a calendar containing "information people need" and was "baffled" by the fine.
The leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason Zadrozny - also an Ashfield Independents councillor - said he was considering legal action over the Fixed Penalty Notices.
Insp Mark Dickson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service a police investigation checked the leaflets and found "political canvassing material".
'Clear rules'
He said: "Due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions a decision to ask all political parties to refrain from going door to door to canvas or leaflet voters was taken by the force at the beginning of last month.
"This was communicated to all parties by email on 7 January.
"The rules are very clear that people should stay at home unless they are needing to go out for essentials like food or medicine or taking daily exercise.
"The exemptions to this are where people have to go to work as this cannot be done from home.
"The government has made it very clear that door to door canvassing or leafleting was not essential."
A fine was issued by email on 30 January, he said.
'Not legal'
Mr Hollis said: "I'm just baffled.
"I wasn't delivering anything political, I was delivering a calendar that had all the information people need, if they need any medication, all the councils' numbers, so it was nothing like 'Vote for Tom Hollis or Vote for the Ashfield Independents'. It was 'if you need help call this number'.
Mr Hollis also said the government guidance hadn't changed until 1 February, so he didn't believe the fine was legal.
"When the government issued the guidelines we immediately stopped," he said.
The Ashfield Independents said the email on 7 January stated there was "no legislation prohibiting leafleting or door knocking", and the guidance was not clarified by the government until after the alleged breaches took place.
Mr Hollis represents the Huthwaite and Brierley ward while Mr Martin represents the Underwood ward. Both are also county councillors.
County council elections are due to be held in May, although doubts have been raised as to whether these will go ahead.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.