Covid: Man pleads not guilty over Christian tearoom gathering
A man has denied being involved in an illegal gathering at a Christian tearoom during Covid restrictions.
In November polices officers broke up a gathering of "40 to 50 people" at the Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.
Shaun Everest, 48, was charged with attending a gathering of more than two people, and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.
He denied the charges at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
He will face trial at the same court on 22 July.
Mr Everest, of Ossington Close, Meden Vale, was granted conditional bail and told not to go to the Mustard Seed.
On 14 November officers were called to the cafe after reports it was continuing to trade.
