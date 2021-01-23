Former Mansfield DIY store to become vaccination centre
A vaccination centre is due to open at a former DIY shop in Nottinghamshire.
The site at the former Wickes store in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, will open its doors on Monday.
Dr Hilary Lovelock, local GP and clinical lead for the programme, said it was "fantastic news and a positive step forward" for residents.
It comes as the vaccination programme for people in their late 70s has been paused across the county to focus on higher priority groups.
Existing appointments for people aged 75 to 79 will still be honoured but new appointments for that age group will not be available until Thursday.
The rate of vaccination in those aged 80 and over in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire from 8 December to 17 January was second worst in England - with a 43.2% uptake of the first dose for this age group.
Dr Andy Haynes, from NHS Integrated Care System, Nottinghamshire, said: "The vaccine supply is a little lumpy at the moment. The vaccine we have available is targeted to care homes and the 80s plus population.
"There are just one or two issues to sort out with vaccine supply for the over 75s so we have suspended that at the moment. We expect to clarify that in the coming few days."
Speaking about the new vaccination centre in Mansfield, Dr Lovelock said: "This site will accelerate the programme and mean we can continue to protect the most vulnerable in our community."
A further site is opening on Monday at Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham, making a total of 11 vaccination services across the county and city, said NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG.
Meanwhile, Derby Arena is set to be upgraded to a mass vaccination centre on Monday.
The council-owned velodrome has been used to administer Covid-19 jabs since 7 January, but operations are due to be scaled up to deal with numbers comparable with other major centres like Birmingham's Millennium Point.
