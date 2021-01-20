BBC News

Birmingham and Nottinghamshire trusts offer 24-hour Covid vaccines

image copyrightReuters
image captionMore than four million people have now been vaccinated, according to government statistics

Two hospital trusts are among the first in the country to begin offering a 24/7 Covid vaccination programme.

The University Hospitals of Birmingham and Nottinghamshire's Sherwood Forest Hospitals trusts have been chosen to pilot the round-the-clock jabs from Wednesday.

Currently the standard opening time for vaccination centres is 08:00 to 20:00.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said he aimed to extend the hours when supply allowed it.

The vaccines will be offered to existing high-priority groups, including those aged over 80 and frontline health and social care workers.

The BBC understand there will also be a focus on vaccinating hospital staff on nightshifts.

Both hospital trusts have been approached for a comment.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionSherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs Kings Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire

The government announced on Monday that people in England in their 70s, and those listed as clinically extremely vulnerable, will begin receiving offers of a vaccine this week.

It is aiming to vaccinate all 15 million people in the top four priority groups by 15 February.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said every adult in the UK will have been offered a vaccine by autumn.

