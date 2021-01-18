BBC News

Graeme Perks: Doctor charged with attempted murder of plastic surgeon

image captionPolice said Graeme Perks was stabbed at his home in Halam, Nottinghamshire, while his family were upstairs

A doctor has been charged with the attempted murder of a "highly-respected" fellow plastic surgeon who was stabbed in his own home.

Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest in Halam, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.

Jonathan Peter Brooks, 56, has now also been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Mr Perks is currently in a serious but stable condition, police said.

