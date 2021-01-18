Graeme Perks: Doctor charged with attempted murder of plastic surgeon
A doctor has been charged with the attempted murder of a "highly-respected" fellow plastic surgeon who was stabbed in his own home.
Graeme Perks, 65, was stabbed in his abdomen and chest in Halam, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.
Jonathan Peter Brooks, 56, has now also been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Mr Perks is currently in a serious but stable condition, police said.
