BBC News

Nottinghamshire man, 65, stabbed during break-in at family home

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said the man's family were upstairs during the break-in

A man is "fighting for his life" in hospital after being stabbed during a break-in at a family home, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene at Halam Hill in Halam, near Southwell, at about 04:10 GMT on Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 65-year-old found inside had suffered two "puncture wounds" to his abdomen and chest and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for surgery.

An investigation has been launched.

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Det Insp Gayle Hart said the man's family were upstairs at the time of the break-in, and have been left "extremely shocked and upset by the ordeal".

"This is a horrific incident which has left a man fighting for his life," she said.

"The victim is in the intensive care unit and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

"Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances and progress the investigation as quickly as possible."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Southwell

More on this story

  • Three arrests after teen stabbed in Forest Fields street fight

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Masked men attack boy, 15, in 'terrifying' Nottingham burglary

    Published
    4 January

  • Ross Ball: Drug dealers jailed over Sutton-in-Ashfield addict's murder

    Published
    22 December 2020

  • 'Human bones' found on Newark building site

    Published
    14 November 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.