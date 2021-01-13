Covid: Jonathan Van-Tam gives out vaccination jabs
England's deputy chief medical officer has praised health workers' efforts, as he joined them to give out Covid-19 jabs at a Nottingham community centre.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been helping to administer the vaccine in his spare time.
The city's clinical commissioning group shared photos of him wearing scrubs at the Richard Herrod Centre, in Carlton.
The respiratory virus expert is a member of the University of Nottingham's School of Medicine.
The Richard Herrod Centre, which usually hosts indoor bowling and social events, reopened as a vaccination hub on 6 January.
"Thank you to all the volunteers and staff for the professional and warm welcome," said Prof Van-Tam.
"We are at the worst stage of the pandemic so far and the situation is extremely concerning but your contribution will make a positive difference."
Prof Van-Tam has served as England's deputy chief medical officer since October 2017 and has played a lead role in the national response to the pandemic.
Last month he said the first wave of vaccinations could help to prevent up to 99% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths.
He also told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier a 24-hour vaccination centre was to be piloted at an undisclosed location "very soon".
