Inquiry launched after man's death at HMP Nottingham
- Published
The police watchdog has launched an inquiry following the death of a 35-year-old man found in a holding cell.
The man, who was being recalled to prison, was arrested at an address in Nottingham and taken into custody at 09:00 GMT on 29 December.
He was transferred to HMP Nottingham but was found unresponsive in the cell and pronounced dead at 15:15 GMT.
Nottinghamshire Police then referred to the death to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC is investigating the police's contact with the man - who has not been named - prior to his prison transfer.
A spokesman for the watchdog said: "Initial accounts have been provided by police officers and staff.
"CCTV footage from the custody centre has been gathered for review."
A Prison Service spokesman said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman had been informed, and will investigate the death.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out but a date for the man's inquest has not yet been fixed.
Supt Donna Lawton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We referred the incident to the IOPC as is standard in such cases.
"We extend our sympathy to the man's family and respect their request for privacy at this time."
