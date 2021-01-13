BBC News

Nottingham party student 'among first' to pay £10k Covid fine

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionPolice previously said they had issued £10,000 fixed penalty notices to four students following a party in Kimbolton Avenue

Police have said a student who held a house party has become one of the first people in the country to pay a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation.

The 20-year-old student was issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice after the party was spotted in the Lenton area of Nottingham on 20 October.

Mixing of households indoors was banned at the time in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the fine should "send out a warning" to others who break coronavirus law.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "Most people in Nottinghamshire fully support and understand the reasons why the law is in place - to stop the NHS being overwhelmed by a wave of patients affected by the virus which thrives on social contact.

"Sadly, there is a minority for whom enforcement is left as the only option.

"This should send out a warning to people that it is really not worth breaking the law when it comes to Covid legislation."

Police previously said they had issued four students with £10,000 fixed penalty notices for holding a party in Kimbolton Avenue in Lenton on 20 October.

'Swift action'

However, the force would not confirm whether this was the same party, and would not say whether the other students had paid their fines or are challenging them.

The force said officers "issued the fine after warning it was illegal under the restrictions at the time".

The student who has paid £10,000 is in their third year at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), police said.

A university spokesperson said: "In addition to the police fine, the student has received further sanctions from NTU in accordance with our student code of behaviour.

"We are proud that the majority of our students are complying and adhering to national restrictions in place.

"We will not tolerate any form of anti-social behaviour, including that related to breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, and will take swift action where this is drawn to our attention."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Nottingham party students fined £40k 'putting lives at risk'

    Published
    22 October 2020

  • Covid-19: Nottingham party students fined £40,000

    Published
    21 October 2020

  • Coronavirus: 'Don't blame it all on us' say Nottingham students

    Published
    10 October 2020

  • Coronavirus: Nottingham house party host fined £10K

    Published
    12 September 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.