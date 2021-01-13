BBC News

Man has part of skull removed after Mansfield attack

Published
image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionPerry Cranston was attacked while out with friends in Mansfield last year

A man had to have part of his skull removed after being repeatedly punched and kicked outside a nightclub.

Perry Cranston, 25, was attacked while out with friends in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 23 February and says he is still unable to lead a "normal life".

He spent eight months in hospital and is waiting for an operation to have a new metal plate fitted to his skull.

William Dennis, 23, has been jailed over the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the assault outside Rush nightclub in Clumber Street followed a dispute between the two men.

Mr Cranston suffered a large laceration to the back of his head and was diagnosed with a bleed on the brain, the force said.

In addition, he sustained a number of fractures to his skull and had to be put into a coma before having a portion of his skull removed.

image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionMr Cranston is still missing part of his skull and is awaiting an operation to have a new metal plate fitted

He said: "Doctors attempted to replace the missing fragments of my skull with a metal plate. When they attempted to install the plate, it got infected and had to be removed.

"I'm now left with a part of my skull missing while I wait for an operation."

He said his injury had restricted him from living a "normal life".

"I can't work, can't exercise, I can't do anything at the minute," he added.

image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionWilliam Dennis, 23, has been jailed over the attack

Dennis, of Kempton Road in the town, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 14 months in prison after admitting grievous bodily harm.

He was also given a restraining order and told to pay a £149 victim surcharge.

Det Sgt Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the moment of violence had, "changed the course of both the victim's and the offender's lives forever".

"Ultimately, this is an incredibly sad case that has had a significant impact on two young men," he said.

