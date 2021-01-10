Three arrests after teen stabbed in Forest Fields street fight
Three teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Nottingham.
Police were called to Beech Avenue in Forest Fields at 17:49 GMT on Saturday to a report of a group of people fighting with weapons.
The victim was found to have suffered stomach injuries which are believed to be life-threatening, officers said.
Three males, aged 18, 17 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.
Police said extra patrols had been put on in the area but they believed it was an isolated incident which posed "no threat to the wider public".