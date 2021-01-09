Nottinghamshire YouTuber fails to cross US in mobility scooter
- Published
A YouTuber who tried to cross the US in a mobility scooter has vowed to return after police confiscated his vehicle.
Nottinghamshire-based Tom Stanniland began the 3,000-mile journey from Los Angeles to New York in November, recording it for his YouTube channel.
But after he was stopped by police twice, his scooter was confiscated 500 miles into his journey due to concerns it was not roadworthy.
He said he planned to return with a vehicle better suited for the distance.
'Devastated but relieved'
"I'm definitely going to try it again with a bigger vehicle," said Mr Stanniland, 30, from Worksop.
He said he had always wanted to do a road trip through America and had never seen it done on a mobility scooter before.
He set off on his trip with several batteries and a power generator to recharge them, and hoped to reach New York before Christmas.
But, after embarking on the coast-to-coast journey, he began getting into problems.
"In between towns, there are long motorways," he said. "I kept on getting stuck in the sand [verge]. It made it nearly impossible to travel."
He eventually arrived in the Arizona desert but said he did not realise how cold it would get at night.
He said: "You'd have six or seven layers on and you'd still be freezing cold."
Eventually, after being stopped twice and being given one written warning, his vehicle was confiscated as he was told it was not roadworthy for a motorway.
He said: "I was devastated that I couldn't complete the challenge, but also relieved not to have to tackle that desert."
He has now vowed to return to the US and complete the challenge in a road-legal mobility scooter.
"It has to be roadworthy," he said. "I'm waiting for the Covid situation to sort itself out, but I'd like to get out there again within a year or two."
The video of the challenge has received more than 150,000 views.