Second teen arrested after boy stabbed in Nottingham bedroom

image captionThe victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged

A second teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the eye, leg and head during a burglary.

Police said the boy was attacked at his home in Windmill Lane, Sneinton, Nottingham, on Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday for the same offence has been released on conditional bail.

Police said they were called to a report of a boy being attacked in a bedroom by two masked males at about 19:20 GMT.

They went on to steal "expensive" clothing and a laptop.

The victim was taken to hospital with a gash on the side of his head but has since been discharged.

