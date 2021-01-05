Nottinghamshire Police officer sold equipment used to grow drugs on eBay
- Published
A former police drugs expert made more than £10,000 by selling equipment commonly used for growing cannabis online, an investigation has found.
Former Nottinghamshire police constable Stuart Clarke sold more than 140 items on his personal eBay account between January 2019 and September 2020.
Mr Clarke left the force in November while under investigation.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found him guilty of gross misconduct.
'A heavy price'
Mr Clarke's activity was discovered during a routine vetting check in October.
He was arrested in November on suspicion of having stolen seized equipment from cannabis grows but he told investigators he had bought the items - which included lighting systems and Ph monitors - legitimately at car boot sales.
The force found no evidence of criminal conduct and Mr Clarke, who worked in the force's anti drugs unit for a decade - was released without charge.
However, the force agreed there was a case to answer for gross misconduct.
The IOPC's disciplinary panel said that if he had still been employed at Nottinghamshire Police, he would have been dismissed.
The body's director of major investigations Steve Noonan said: "For a police officer to sell such quantities of hydroponic equipment, knowing its potential for criminal use, was clearly inappropriate and a breach of professional standards and even more so in Stuart Clarke's case, given his specialist knowledge and the role he carried out in the anti drugs unit.
"Such activities undermine public confidence in policing and he has paid a heavy price for that."
Mr Clarke has been placed on a list barring him from working in the police service again.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.