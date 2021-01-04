Masked men attack boy, 15, in 'terrifying' Nottingham burglary
Masked burglars attacked a 15-year-old boy in his bedroom before making off with clothes and a laptop, police said.
The teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his eye, leg and head.
Police, who were called at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday, said his injuries were not "life altering" but the attack by two men would have been "terrifying".
It happened at a property in Windmill Lane in Sneinton, Nottingham. Officers urged anyone with information to contact them.
