Woman punched in face in Carrington robbery
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a woman he allegedly punched in the face, and pushing his way into a house to demand food.
Police said the robbery was "very distressing" for the victim, who was approached in a Nottingham street by a man carrying a bottle of vodka.
Her phone was stolen, police said, while cash was demanded from the woman, who was pushed and hit.
It happened in Sherbrooke Road, Carrington at 16:40 GMT on Saturday.
The incident in which someone demanded food happened in nearby Ravensmore Road at 17:15 GMT.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and burglary.
