Two held after boy, 16, stabbed in Stapleford
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in Nottinghamshire.
The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after what police have described as a "targeted attack".
The man, 20, and woman, 25, were known to the boy and no other suspects were being sought, police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene - Hickings Lane in the town of Stapleford - at about 5:30 GMT.
Det Insp Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I understand the concern an incident such as this one can cause in the community.
"Our investigation into what happened is well under way and we believe those involved were known to each other and that there was no risk to the wider public."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.