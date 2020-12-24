Landslide at Mansfield housing estate prompts evacuations
- Published
Evacuations have taken place following a landslide near a housing estate.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Bank End Close in Mansfield at about 23:40 on Wednesday following heavy rain.
The force said a "small number" of properties had been evacuated and district council officials were assessing safety.
A police helicopter was also deployed to the street, which sits on the site of a former quarry.
It comes just over a year after another landslide led to 35 homes being evacuated at the same spot.
