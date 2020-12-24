BBC News

Landslide at Mansfield housing estate prompts evacuations

image copyrightMansfield District Council
image captionThis photo from November 2019 shows work being carried out following the previous landslide

Evacuations have taken place following a landslide near a housing estate.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Bank End Close in Mansfield at about 23:40 on Wednesday following heavy rain.

The force said a "small number" of properties had been evacuated and district council officials were assessing safety.

A police helicopter was also deployed to the street, which sits on the site of a former quarry.

It comes just over a year after another landslide led to 35 homes being evacuated at the same spot.

