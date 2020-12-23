BBC News

Two people killed in Nottinghamshire crash named

Published
image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionLee and Jane Theakstone were pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed

Two people who died in a three-car crash in Nottinghamshire have been named.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the B600 Alfreton Road, near Selston, at about 10:20 GMT on 19 December.

Jane Theakstone, 49, and 45-year-old Lee Theakstone were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, a force spokesman said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

They also said they were keen to speak to the drivers of a "2019/20-type red Ford Puma and a works vehicle, believed to be from a roofing company" who are thought to have been travelling through Selston at the time.

