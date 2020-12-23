Two people killed in Nottinghamshire crash named
Two people who died in a three-car crash in Nottinghamshire have been named.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the B600 Alfreton Road, near Selston, at about 10:20 GMT on 19 December.
Jane Theakstone, 49, and 45-year-old Lee Theakstone were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, a force spokesman said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
They also said they were keen to speak to the drivers of a "2019/20-type red Ford Puma and a works vehicle, believed to be from a roofing company" who are thought to have been travelling through Selston at the time.
