Covid: Five charged after Nottingham house party broken up twice
- Published
Five people have been charged with breaching Covid-19 laws after a house party shut down by police restarted hours later.
Nottinghamshire Police said partygoers were found hiding in the loft when they forced entry into the Nottingham house at 23:10 GMT on Saturday.
Officers were called back to the house in Alfreton Road, Radford, at 03:30 on Sunday when the party had resumed.
Three of the people at the party had been arrested earlier, police said.
Five people were charged and six others reported for summons to court.
It was the fifth time in a week residents at the property had been reported for large gatherings, with seven fines handed out previously, the force said.
'Disturbing'
Supt Kevin Broadhead said: "To have people flout the rules not once, not twice but several times and even after being arrested is just astonishing.
"And this coming just as the whole country has just been told that the five-day relaxation bubble is now going to be limited to just Christmas Day due to the spread of the new strain of the virus, makes it even more disturbing.
"These people's actions put lives in danger and the fact they keep on repeating the same offence means they clearly don't care about anyone else."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.