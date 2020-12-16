Dawn Fletcher death: Van driver ran over woman after dispute
A man who killed a woman by running her over with his van following a dispute has been jailed.
Dawn Fletcher, 32, died when she was hit by Ashley Tinklin's van in Selston, Nottinghamshire, on 25 July.
Police said she was struck after a row between a group of people on a nearby street.
Tinklin, 37, of Recreation Street, Selston, admitted manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for six years.
He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
Ms Fletcher, from Chesterfield, died at the scene following the crash on Alfreton Road at about 18:20.
Tinklin had driven his Volkswagen van at her following the argument on nearby Lindley Street.
Det Insp Richard Monk, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a horrific incident that resulted in someone losing their life.
"Tinklin's mindless actions have caused unimaginable pain and loss for Dawn's family and friends."
In a victim personal statement, Dawn's family said: "The thoughts of what would have been her final moments will always live with us all.
"Dawn was always the life and soul of everything and now no matter how hard we try to be happy, it is always painfully obvious that a piece of all our hearts is gone.
"None of us have fully accepted it and probably never will."
