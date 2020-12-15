HS2 eastern leg downgrade 'will short-change millions'
Plans to downgrade HS2 "will short-change millions of people", transport lobby groups have said.
The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has suggested a series of options on the future of the high-speed line.
One option is a downgrading of the eastern side of Phase Two, linking Birmingham to Leeds, which could see it terminate at East Midlands Parkway station in Nottinghamshire.
Lobby group Midlands Connect said the plans were "concerning".
The NIC - an independent body set up to advise the government on infrastructure funding - said improving rail links between cities in the North and Midlands should be the first priority.
Sir John Armitt, chairman of the NIC, said: "Major rail schemes will be an important component in levelling up the country's economic geography, but we should ensure public money is carefully spent where it can make the most difference.
"The number and scale of rail schemes currently being proposed for the North and Midlands mean that some form of prioritisation will be necessary, and we think there are ways of bringing forward benefits for communities and businesses while keeping options open for additional investments if the circumstances are right."
One option includes the use of East Midlands Parkway as the end of the line, where it would then connect with mainline services to Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland.
Previously, the line was planned to go through Toton and on to Chesterfield, Sheffield and Leeds.
The NIC made the recommendations as part of its Rail Needs Assessment for the Midlands and the North report and the decision is now in the government's hands.
The report says: "Using East Midlands Parkway would better enable faster rail services between Nottingham and Birmingham (potentially 27 minutes, compared to 53 minutes via the Toton East Midlands Hub or 33 minutes with Midlands Connect's conventional compatible services in addition to Toton)".
Maria Machancoses, director of Midlands Connect, said: "Some of the options in this report are very concerning.
"Sacrificing parts of the high-speed network now would short-change millions of people across the Midlands and undermine our efforts to deliver a transport network fit for the 21st Century.
"HS2 must be delivered in its entirety, including its eastern leg from Birmingham to Leeds.
"To stall, scale down or delay now will cause irreparable economic damage to communities across the region - especially the East Midlands, which has suffered from a chronic underinvestment in infrastructure for decades."
She added "a decade of planning" had gone into making Toton the site of thousands of new homes, a new centre for renewable energy and an innovation campus.
"East Midlands Parkway was assessed as a possible location for HS2's East Midlands hub back in 2015," she said. "The evidence was as clear then as it is now, this is not the best option."
Lilian Greenwood, MP for Nottingham South and member of the transport select committee, said downgrading the eastern leg was "completely unacceptable, and will condemn a generation, not only to a second class railway, but to a second class future".
"To bypass Toton would undermine years of work and ambitious plans to regenerate a site larger than London's Olympic Park," she said.
"The houses, jobs and renewal HS2 can bring to the East Midlands must form the centrepiece of our post-Covid economic plan. To falter now would be unforgivable," she added.
The Department for Transport has been contacted for a comment.
