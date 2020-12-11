Nottingham student dies after 'two fall from roof'
A 24-year-old student has died after police were called to reports of two men falling from a roof in Nottingham.
Police were called to Tennyson Street in the Radford area of the city at about 01:35 GMT on 6 December.
Two men were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said.
The Nottingham Trent University student died on Monday, while a 21-year-old sustained "non life-threatening injuries".
Police said their investigation found there were no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file had been passed to the coroner's office ahead of an inquest.
A spokesman for the university said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of one of our students.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
"We are providing bereavement support to all our students and colleagues who have been affected."
