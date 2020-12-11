Prince Harry surprises Nottinghamshire mum on Zoom
- Published
A mother has said it was a "big shock" to find herself being invited to join a video call between her daughter and Prince Harry.
Lidia Sherwood had expected to "sit in the background" while her daughter Maddison, 12, who has a rare neuromuscular condition, took part in the charity phone call.
However, when Maddison said her mum - her full-time carer - deserved an award, the Duke asked to say hello.
Maddison said it was "a nice surprise".
'So surreal'
The call was organised by WellChild, a charity for seriously-ill children, of which the Duke is a patron.
Maddison, a previous winner of the charity's Inspirational Child awards, was one of several children asked to take part in the video call, on 4 September.
Maddison said: "I was just in shock really - I didn't really know what to say.
"I was quite shy and I'm not normally shy."
During the call, Maddison was asked to introduce her mother to the Duke, after she said Mrs Sherwood also deserved an award.
"Where's mum? Mum - can we see you?" asked the Duke, before telling Maddison her answer was "absolutely spot-on".
Speaking after the call, Mrs Sherwood said: "I knew that obviously Maddison had been asked to do the interview but I was expecting to sit in the background. It was a big shock [to be asked to take part] but I love the Royal family.
"As a mother, it was so surreal watching your child sat talking to royalty while he was telling her how amazing she was."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.