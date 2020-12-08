Mansfield mother convicted of murdering daughter in scalding
A mother who "deliberately" scalded her infant daughter has been found guilty of murder.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Katie Crowder had deliberately scalded 19-month-old Gracie on 6 March at their home and delayed getting help as she died.
The 26-year-old, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, had denied the charge but was convicted on Tuesday.
Judge Jeremy Baker said Crowder will be sentenced next week.
During Crowder's trial, prosecutor Sally Howes QC said Gracie had suffered scalds and burns and had been left for at least an hour before Crowder had got help.
A post-mortem examination gave Gracie's cause of death as "scalds and thermal burns from exposure to hot liquid".
