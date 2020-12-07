Council 'very sorry' about Nottingham's Christmas market
A council has said it is "very sorry" after a Christmas market in a tier three city had to be shut on the day it opened because of overcrowding.
The market in Nottingham opened on Saturday but was closed eight hours later and will now not reopen.
The city council approved the event and organisers Mellors Group said it would be safe, despite residents' concerns.
Dave Trimble, the authority's portfolio holder for leisure and culture admitted "this time we got it wrong".
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We thought we would support the economy in a managed way, but obviously it was not managed well enough.
"We do a lot of events but this time we got it wrong and we have to hold our hands up and say we are very, very, very sorry."
He said that seeing pictures of packed crowds, which have been widely shared on social media, was "gut-wrenching" and, when asked if he regretted the event, replied: "Absolutely."
Before it opened, the council defended the market against a backlash from many residents who were concerned that it would lead to overcrowding and a rise in infection rates.
Edward Mellors, from event organisers Mellors Group, said the day began well but as the evening drew on, it became more difficult to manage the crowds.
The company had said they would monitor crowds to ensure social distancing and use a "robust cleaning regime".
But Mr Mellors said they had underestimated the impact of restaurants and pubs being closed under tier three regulations, while food stalls at the market were allowed to open.
He said: "From 17:30 there were too many people descending in to eat. We made the call to close - our duty of care is very important to us.
"In hindsight we could have looked at it differently."
