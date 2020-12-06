Nottingham's Christmas market 'temporarily' closes after one day
Nottingham's controversial Christmas market has "temporarily" closed - just one day after it opened.
Mellors Group, who organised the event, said it made the decision following "unprecedented high footfall".
The Winter Wonderland event opened on Saturday despite concerns from residents about holding the event while the city is in the tier three of coronavirus restrictions.
A night time economy expert said people had been defecating in doorways.
The decision to hold the Christmas market came as similar events in other cities were cancelled including in Birmingham and Manchester.
Defending its decision to go ahead with the festive event, Nottingham City Council said the city needed "a little sparkle" while residents dealt with tier three restrictions imposed after the England-wide lockdown.
Jo Cox-Brown, from Night Time Economy Solutions, said she had been in the city centre to support Small Business Saturday, and witnessed crowds where people were close together and not wearing masks.
She said she worried the market could cause a spike in local coronavirus cases if the situation was not properly managed.
"It wasn't being well managed it wasn't being very well controlled," she said.
'Pent-up demand'
"People were defecating in doorways because there's no toilets open because hospitality is closed."
Ms Cox-Brown said many people who had been in touch said they were "really angry" the event went ahead, adding they felt organisers are "putting their Christmas at risk".
In a statement, Mellors Group said it would use the temporary closure to assess the situation.
"The pent-up demand for a city-centre offer was far higher than normal and we feel this is the most appropriate way forward," it said.
"This will allow us to monitor footfall in the city today and ensure that our activities support residents and local businesses in an appropriate fashion."
