Wollaton delivery van robbery: Three arrested over knifepoint raid
A delivery driver's van was stolen in a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery, police have said.
The courier was reportedly threatened before her vehicle was driven off from Renfrew Drive, Wollaton, Nottingham, at about 07:30 GMT.
Two men, aged 19 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and a 43-year-old woman held on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Det Sgt John Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the driver was uninjured.
"Delivery drivers work hard to make an honest living and they do not deserve to be left out of pocket by the selfish acts of criminals," he said.
"This must have been a terrifying experience."
