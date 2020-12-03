Murder-accused mother denies deliberately scalding toddler
A mother accused of murdering her daughter by deliberately scalding her said she does not know how a bucket of hot water spilled on to the child.
Katie Crowder, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, denies murdering 19-month-old Gracie on 6 March.
She told Nottingham Crown Court it was "a normal morning" and her daughter had a tendency to "grab everything".
The prosecution claims the girl's severe and extensive injuries could not have been caused accidentally.
Miss Crowder, 26, told the court she put hot water and "spray stuff" into the bucket to mop up some dog urine, but abandoned it to put a quilt in the washing machine and then change her clothes.
She said it was then she noticed her daughter was out of sight and no longer in front of the television.
"That's when I saw her lying on the bathroom floor," she said. "She seemed a bit wet but the water was not dripping off her."
'Scalds and burns'
When asked why she left the bucket of water unattended, Miss Crowder said: "I didn't think that if I had left it on the bathroom floor that something was going to happen.
"Would anyone think if you leave it there a baby is going to play with it or if you leave a cup of tea somewhere the baby is going to grab it?"
Prosecutor Sally Howes QC previously said the girl could not have sustained the injuries through an accidental spill, and it would have taken her about an hour to die.
"Common sense indicates coming into contact with water that can do that amount of damage to a child's skin would result in the child screaming, crying or some sort of distressed noise, don't you agree?" Ms Howe asked the defendant.
"No I don't agree", said Miss Crowder. "Because she didn't. I have wondered myself why she didn't cry.
"I didn't hear anything... she did die somehow while I was turned away but I didn't kill her."
The prosecution also said cocaine was found in the defendant's blood after the incident.
A post-mortem examination gave Gracie's cause of death as "scalds and thermal burns from exposure to hot liquid".
The trial continues.
