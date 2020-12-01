Man admits killing woman in Nottingham car park
A man has admitted killing a woman in a car park in Nottingham.
Deborah Jones, 48, was found dead at the Metro car park on Union Road at 23:00 BST on 01 August.
Gary Parnell, of Lytham Gardens, Top Valley, in the city, denied the charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court earlier.
The 59-year-old is due to be sentenced at the same court on 11 January.
