BBC News

Man, 39, dies in hospital after Mansfield assault

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe victim died hours after the assault in Lansbury Gardens

A man has been arrested after another man died following an assault in Nottinghamshire.

A 39-year-old man was taken to King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield following the attack in Lansbury Gardens, Mansfield, on Monday morning but later died.

Police said they arrested a 43-year-old man "in connection with the incident".

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death but have appealed for witnesses.

The results of a post-mortem examination have not yet come back, the force added, and police were still working to establish "the full circumstances" of the death.

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Nottinghamshire Police
  • Mansfield
  • Sutton in Ashfield