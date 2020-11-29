Covid: Nottingham Christmas market defended by council
- Published
A council has defended plans for a scaled-down Christmas market despite residents saying it is irresponsible as the city heads into tier three.
The market in Nottingham city centre will go ahead this year featuring a big wheel, rides and 40 stalls.
The city council said the event - which will run from 5 to 24 December - was important for local people and the economy and could be done safely.
But some residents said they did not think the event should go ahead.
Nottingham City Council said events like the market, which will be open from 10:00 to 21:00 GMT every day, can go ahead under government guidelines.
It said it would be half its usual size, would not have an ice rink this year and no stalls would sell alcohol.
The council said the rides had been risk assessed and parts of the Old Market Square would be shut if they got too busy.
German sausage
However, Janet Poundall, 62, from Underwood, Nottingham, said she believed the council's decision was "irresponsible".
"The council are encouraging people to come into Nottingham and how are they going to get here? On public transport," she said.
"I don't want to risk staying in tier three for a helter-skelter and a German sausage."
Veronica Sutcliffe, from Giltbrook. said she was "incensed" when she heard about the plans.
"I think it is foolhardy to do this," she said.
"People will flock there, it will attract crowds and the sacrifices we have all made will be trampled underfoot. Whoever agreed to this needs a sharp lesson in the stark reality of Covid 19."
Emma Cowland, 44, from Tollerton, called the Christmas market plans a "joke".
She added: "[This can happen] yet our local pub, who have all the Covid guidelines in place, isn't allowed to open to serve outside? This is absolutely absurd."
However, other residents backed the idea.
Kerry Machin, 36, from Beeston, said she was excited to take her children for a bit of "normality and Christmas cheer".
She added: "I'm sure the businesses who rely on markets like this for their income will be so happy."
Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood also defended the plans for the market, pointing out non-essential shops would be allowed to reopen and an outdoor alternative "might be safer".
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are re-entering tier three from 2 December, meaning no households can mix indoors or in private gardens. Pubs and restaurants will have to stay closed and people should not travel in or out of the area.
It comes despite the city's infection rate dropping sharply, from the worst in England at points last month to 185.6 per 100,000 in the week leading up to 23 November, according to government figures.
In a statement addressing concerns of residents on social media, the city council said: "We fully understand that giving the go-ahead for an event this year is an emotive issue.
"We've taken great care in considering Christmas plans for Nottingham this year.
"We hope the market, along with plans to extend opening times in the city centre to stagger shoppers throughout the day, will provide an environment for people to feel festive, support local businesses and, most importantly, stay safe and have a wonderful Christmas."