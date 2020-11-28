Alfreton Road stabbing: Three charged with attempted murder
Three more men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the face and back.
The 24-year-old victim was left with life-altering injuries after an attack in Radford, Nottingham, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said it had charged three men, aged 22 to 24, in connection with the stabbing.
The force said the attack was linked to a shooting which happened two days later, and left a 25-year-old man paralysed.
The stabbing happened in Alfreton Road at about 22:05 [GMT] on 19 November.
The three men charged with attempted murder are Brandon Brailsford, 24, of Cherry Avenue, Hucknall, Isaiah Llwellyn, 22, of Leopold Street, Derby, and Montel Rawlins, 22, of Rees Gardens, Top Valley.
They were due to appear before magistrates on Saturday.
Tyrese Baker, 21, of Aston Drive, Bulwell, appeared in court earlier this week charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court next month.
The shooting happened in Spindle Gardens, Bulwell, in the early hours of 21 November, and the man remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "There have been a number of serious incidents in the last week that people will have read about and heard about.
"We understand people will have been anxious and concerned about these serious incidents but let me reassure you that we have acted swiftly and professionally to deal with each incident."
