Covid-19: Nottinghamshire to return to tier 3 after lockdown
- Published
Nottinghamshire will return to the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions, it has been confirmed.
The move comes after a four-week England-wide lockdown, which has seen Nottingham city and the county's infection rates drop.
Unlike last time, when the county agreed additional restrictions, tier rules will be the same across England.
A council said they understand this means measures such as the 21:00 alcohol sale curfew have been dropped.
Though the Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged "an improvement" in infection rates in the city and county, it highlighted the "very high" levels among those over 60 (211 per 100,000) and a "high" proportion of hospital beds taken up by Covid patients.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tier levels will be reviewed "in a fortnight and keep them regularly under review after that".
Labour's Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood tweeted the fact the city was going into tier three was "incredibly disappointing after all constituents' sacrifices and efforts".
Nottingham became one of the first areas in the country earmarked for tier three restrictions after it ended up with the highest infection rate across the UK in early October.
After lengthy discussions, it was then agreed to put the whole county into the same tier, which came into force from 30 October and included extra rules such as the ban on late night alcohol sales.
One day later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson then announced all of England would enter lockdown, which began on 5 November and ends on 2 December.
Tattoo parlours, tanning and nail salons and some businesses such as betting shops and auction houses also had to close.
Nottinghamshire County Council said they understand local rule variations will no longer apply.
According to the latest figures, the infection rate in the seven days up to 21 November is 203.1 per 100,000 people in Nottingham.
In the previous week, the rate was 262.2, while at its highest the rate was nearly 1,000.
Neighbouring authorities have also recorded decreasing rates, with Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe all now under 200 cases per 100,000 people.
In the north of the county, Mansfield's infection rate has dropped from 334.8 in the week up to 14 November to 280.8, while Ashfield has gone from 302.5 down to 257.2 and Newark and Sherwood has dropped from 248.3 to 195.2.
Earlier this month, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group's Dr Amanda Sullivan said the county's hospitals are treating 50% more people with Covid-19 compared to the first wave.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said on Wednesday it would not be unreasonable to keep the city out of the highest tier, and wrote to the prime minister to stress the work done to cut rates.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?