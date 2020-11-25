Nottingham man in court charged with attempted murder
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back and face in Alfreton Road at about 22:05 GMT on 19 November.
Tyrese Baker, 21, of Aston Drive, Bulwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 December.
The victim remains at the Queen's Medical Centre where he continues to receive treatment.
