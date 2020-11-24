Nottinghamshire hot tub party host 'didn't believe in Covid laws'
- Published
A hot tub party host who told officers he "didn't believe" in Covid-19 laws has been reported for a court summons, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a party in Poplar Grove, Forest Town, on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found people believed to be from up to five different households mixing in breach of coronavirus rules.
The host, 32, was reported and the six people at the party were dispersed.
Police added the host had refused to give his details and when they tried to explain the law, he told them he "didn't believe in the Covid-19 legislation and continued to be obstructive".
The force also broke up a "large party" involving 17 people at a house on Layton Avenue, Mansfield, on Monday.
The homeowner was fined and the guests were asked to leave.
England is currently in a national lockdown with strict rules on household mixing.
Latest NHS data showed Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King's Mill hospital in the north of the county, had 92 Covid-positive patients in its beds last week, 12 of whom were on ventilators.
Assistant chief constable Steve Cooper said: "I find it pretty astonishing that anyone would think it is OK to behave in this sort of way when there has been clear guidance given around not mixing households.
"We are still very much in a lockdown as a nation and we need to keep abiding by these laws."
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How have rules on meeting friends changed?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.