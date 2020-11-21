Boy arrested after man stabbed in Nottingham street
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.
Officers were called just before 23:15 GMT on Friday to reports a man had been attacked outside an address in Bobbers Mill Road, Bobbers Mill.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Two other people were also injured.
Police said they believed the attack was targeted and inquiries continued.