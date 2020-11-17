Accused 'acted in self defence' during Nottingham crash row
A van driver gave a man "a gentle slap to the face" as he "reacted in self defence" during a row, a court heard.
Oliver Brown is accused of the manslaughter of Stephen Walsh, who had earlier clipped his van in a minor collision and then driven off.
Mr Walsh, 37, died of a head injury at his home in Nottingham on 30 July 2018.
Mr Brown, of Golden Sands in Ingoldmills, Lincolnshire, denies manslaughter, and his girlfriend Rosann Newton denies assisting an offender.
Nottingham Crown Court previously heard Mr Walsh, who had been drinking, was driving back from a friend's christening when he hit a van occupied by the defendants.
Prosecutor Sarah Knight said 23-year-old Mr Brown tracked down Mr Walsh's car and struck him on his driveway "in a fit of temper".
Deleted messages
Mr Brown told the court he was not upset about the damage to his van but had "slapped him once".
He said Mr Walsh then "stumbled and fell over" adding: "If he wasn't as drunk he would probably have stayed standing."
Ms Newton, 23, of Findern Green, Sneinton, is accused of deleting "revealing" text messages and making false statements to police.
The couple told the trial the deleted conversations and photos were of a sexual nature and not related to the argument.
Ms Newton said she deleted them on her boyfriend's request, adding: "I wasn't sure why he wanted me to.
"They were of a personal nature that I didn't want police to see. I didn't want to be exposed."
Ms Newton described Mr Walsh's body language as "aggressive" when they approached him.
However, she claimed not to have seen what happened between the two men as she was taking photos of Mr Walsh's damaged Lexus.
"I didn't see it," she told jurors. "The only way I know [Mr Brown] had hit him is because I saw his arm in the air and then Mr Walsh was on the floor."
She said texts to her best friend saying "Oliver knocked him clean out....He was on the floor unconscious" were untrue and could not explain why she had sent them.
Andrew Vout, defending Ms Newton, said Mr Walsh had been drinking for several hours before the crash and had also been "verbally aggressive to someone else" that night.
The trial continues.
