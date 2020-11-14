'Human bones' found on Newark building site
Suspected human bones have been discovered by workmen on a building site.
Nottinghamshire Police said the remains were discovered in Halam, Newark, on Friday afternoon.
A police investigation is under way and a cordon is in place in Black Lane while forensics and archaeological examinations are carried out.
The force said: "Inquiries will include whether the site is connected to a nearby church burial ground."
