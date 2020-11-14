BBC News

'Human bones' found on Newark building site

image captionThe discovery was made by builders in Back Lane, Newark, on Friday afternoon

Suspected human bones have been discovered by workmen on a building site.

Nottinghamshire Police said the remains were discovered in Halam, Newark, on Friday afternoon.

A police investigation is under way and a cordon is in place in Black Lane while forensics and archaeological examinations are carried out.

The force said: "Inquiries will include whether the site is connected to a nearby church burial ground."

