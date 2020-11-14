Man who threatened officers with machete arrested
- Published
A man who threatened officers with a machete has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Nottinghamshire Police were initially investigating the smell of cannabis at a property in Pleasley.
But when they approached the home in Chesterfield Road North at 01:52 on Saturday, a man "came to the door holding a machete".
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in custody.
During the arrest, officers also recovered a baseball bat, lock knife, knuckle dusters and two air rifles.
The force also found cannabis-growing equipment.
