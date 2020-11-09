Nottingham crash death man struck 'in fit of temper'
A man attacked another driver "in a fit of temper" after a hit-and-run crash, a court has heard.
Stephen Walsh was found dead at home in Nottingham on 30 July 2018, a day after he was confronted by Oliver Brown.
Nottingham Crown Court was told the 23-year-old, of Golden Sands in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, was "angry" after Mr Walsh "clipped" his van.
He denies manslaughter, and his girlfriend Rosann Newton denies assisting an offender.
The 23-year-old, of Findern Green in Sneinton, Nottingham, is accused of deleting text messages and making false statements to police.
The court heard Mr Walsh, 37, had been driving he and his fiancee Katie Brown back from a friend's christening when he hit a van occupied by the defendants.
Sarah Knight, prosecuting, said the deceased "had been drinking" at the event and "should not have driven back", adding his fiancee was "cross" with him over the matter.
After Mr Walsh failed to stop at the scene Mr Brown "went to some length" looking for the other car involved, the court heard, and, after he tracked down the Lexus to a nearby house in Mapperley, he knocked on the door.
Ms Knight said Mr Brown hit Mr Walsh, causing him to fall to the floor and crack his head.
"He struck him hard to his face, knocking him directly to the ground," she said. "He was knocked unconscious."
'A vicious lie'
Mr Brown "instantly knew he had overstepped the mark", Ms Knight told the court, and he "tried to make some amends" by helping Ms Brown take Mr Walsh inside the house.
Once the injured party was inside Mr Brown left with Ms Newton and returned about 15 minutes later with his mother to sort out insurance details, but Ms Brown sent him away and asked for him to return the following day.
Mr Walsh made his own way from the living room to the bedroom, but when Ms Brown went to check on him shortly before 06:00 on 30 July she found him "stone cold".
She called an ambulance and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.
The court heard Mr Brown handed himself in to police on 31 July after learning of the death through Ms Newton, and told officers he had "slapped" Mr Walsh in "pre-emptive" self-defence, claiming the deceased was drunk and aggressive towards him.
Ms Knight said messages between Mr Brown and Ms Newton "reveal the truth" about what happened, with one from Mr Brown saying anger "got the better" of him.
She said Ms Newton "was desperate to try and hide the truth to try and protect her boyfriend" so deleted phone messages and gave a false statement to police, adding her claim Ms Brown had also hit her partner was "a vicious lie to try and deflect the blame for what really happened".
The trial continues.
