Host fined £10K over Top Valley illegal bonfire party
- Published
A man who hosted an illegal bonfire party where officers had fireworks thrown at them has been fined £10,000.
More than 30 people attended the gathering, which breaks coronavirus lockdown rules, in Top Valley, Nottingham, on Thursday night.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers "narrowly escaped injury" when "mindless yobs" threw fireworks at them as they tried to break up the party.
Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said she was "appalled" by the attack.
She said: "There consistently appears to be a small number of people who think that the law does not apply to them and this needs to stop."
The fine comes after, a further 22 people, across the city and county, were fined £200 each for flouting the restrictions on Friday night.
Police said five people, aged between 28 and 48, at a house party, in Lawrence Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse, were reportedly "rude" to officers and were fined.
In the city, £200 fines were also handed out to 16 students at two parties, in Shakespeare Street and Hart Street, and another to a 19-year-old woman for not self-isolating.
