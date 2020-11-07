Costock house fire: Body of woman in 70s found
- Published
The body of a woman has been recovered from a large house fire in Nottinghamshire.
Police believe the victim, thought to have been in her 70s, lived at the address in Manor Close, Costock.
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after the blaze at 03:20 GMT and is receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of the woman's death.
Det Insp Rachael North, of Nottinghamshire Police, said it "may take some time as the house needs to be made safe for investigators to enter".
Police said the road would remain closed while inquiries were carried out.
Damien West, area manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the elderly lady who has sadly past away after this tragic incident."
He said a joint investigation with police would be carried out and thanked the local community for its "understanding and patience".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.